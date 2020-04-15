Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Tour de France rescheduled to start Aug. 29

Posted 6:44 am, April 15, 2020

Team Ineos' Egan Bernal of Colombia (C) and competitors start in the 2019 Tour de France Saitama criterium cycling race in Saitama on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — This year’s Tour de France will start on Aug. 29 and finish on Sept. 20 and will be followed by cycling’s two other major races.

The International Cycling Union announced the new dates after consulting with race organizer Amaury Sport Organisation. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UCI also says the world championships will go ahead as planned from Sept. 20-27 and will be followed by the Giro d’Italia and the Spanish Vuelta. No official dates were given for those two major races.

The UCI says prestigious one-day road classics such as Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be maintained at dates still to be defined.

