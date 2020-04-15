× TSA shares tips, modified guidelines for flying during the coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The number of travelers choosing to fly has plummeted during the course of the last few months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if you must fly, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued tips for traveling during the pandemic.

TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice — bring it with you. Since the containers exceed the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through a checkpoint, they will need to be screened separately — adding some time to the checkpoint screening experience. All other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be limited to 3.4 ounces — or 100 milliliters — carried in a one-quart-size bag.

TSA is also allowing travelers to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Jumbo containers of hand wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked luggage.

Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security screening process, however a TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the mask to visually confirm their identity during the travel document checking process.

Don’t panic if your license expired on or after March 1 and you did not or cannot get a renewed or REAL ID-compliant license to travel. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the coronavirus emergency, whichever is longer. The Department of Homeland Security recently announced an extension of time to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. The new deadline is October 1, 2021.

TSA recommends placing items from your pockets into your carry-on bag prior to going through the security checkpoint. By doing this, you don’t have to place them in a bin used by other travelers — potentially reducing the risk associated with spreading the disease. Keys, tissues, lip balm, loose change, breath mints, mobile phones and anything else you might carry in your pockets can be placed in your carry-on bag.

As always, wash your hands. It’s good practice to wash your hands before and after going through the security screening process.

