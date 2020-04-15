× ‘Vise, our hero:’ Florida K-9 returns to duty; stabbed in the head by burglar who later died

A Florida sheriff’s K-9 returned to duty Wednesday, April 15, just two-and-a-half weeks after being stabbed in the head by a burglary suspect.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Vise was attacked by 31-year-old Carl McHargh Jr., who broke into a Lakeland, Florida home on March 28.

The dog needed emergency surgery for multiple stab wounds and an arterial bleed.

After 18 days of recovery, the sheriff’s office said Vise was cleared to return to duty.

“Vise, our hero, returns to duty after being stabbed and undergoing surgery and stitches,” they wrote on Twitter. “He’s received gifts and well-wishes from all over the country! We are so proud of our very good boy!”

Vise celebrated his 6th birthday during his recovery with a cake as his handler, Deputy Scott Cronin, serenaded him with a song.

Who’s a good boy?! April 2nd was Vise’s 6th bday and dad got him his very own @Publix vanilla cake!!!! The obedience is strong with this one!!! pic.twitter.com/dW6vukeNNm — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) April 3, 2020

Investigators said following the arrest, McHargh suffered a “significant medical event suspected to be excited delirium from his cocaine-induced state.” He was revived with Narcan and CPR, then brought to the hospital and intubated. McHargh later died.