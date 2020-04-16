Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
186 deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, 3,816 positive cases, 39K+ negative

MILWAUKEE — There have been 186 confirmed deaths — 105 in Milwaukee County — and 3,816 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 1,955 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday morning, April 16.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

  • If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
    • Text COVID19 to 211-211
    • Visit 211Wisconsin.org
    • Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

  • Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
  • If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
