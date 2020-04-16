× 22-year-old suspect charged in Racine shooting that left 1 injured

RACINE –Malik Hale, 22, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday, April 15 in Racine.

Police were called to the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue for the report of a shooting on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.