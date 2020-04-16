Cudahy-based bakehouse, Feeding America partner for ‘Loaf You’ initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Angelic Bakehouse launched its "Loaf You" initiative earlier this month to help feed local families. Here's how it works.

For $5, you can donate a loaf of bread online and the Cudahy-based company will match the donation. That means that for every donation, two loaves of bread will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"What's great is seeing people in the community who want to help feed people who, right now, don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Scott Marshall with Feeding America.

The bakehouse's CEO said the company is committed to providing nourishing food to those in need. If you are interested in supporting the "Loaf You" program, CLICK HERE.