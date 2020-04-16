MILWAUKEE -- Parents, your kids might not be so hard to handle if you weren't hangry! Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of regular snack and water breaks.
E-learning tip: The importance of taking regular snack and water breaks
-
Get regular snack and water breaks as you teach your kids from home
-
It will take you just 2 minutes — but give you a 20-minute break
-
Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
-
Need a half hour? Fun idea for kids that should last them at least 30 minutes
-
Kids and healthy foods: Creative ways to encourage kids to make better food choices
-
-
MCTS taking added steps to clean buses in response to coronavirus outbreak
-
Shining a light on learning: Some bright experiments kids can do at home
-
Seeing green: Some ways to use succulents to add a pop of color to your decor
-
“Show our appreciation:’ Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza gas station gives back, offers gas for 99.9 cents
-
Hitting the gym hard: What it takes to burn off some of your favorite foods
-
-
Seagulls are more likely to go after food humans have touched
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass