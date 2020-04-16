Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
E-learning tip: The importance of taking regular snack and water breaks

Posted 10:14 am, April 16, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Parents, your kids might not be so hard to handle if you weren't hangry! Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of regular snack and water breaks.

