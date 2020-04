MILWAUKEE — The Rev. William Kelly, a member of the Marquette University community for more than half a century, died Thursday, April 16.

Kelly served as chaplain of the Marquette basketball program for over 30 years and began serving at the university in 1961.

The entire @MarquetteU community mourns the loss of Father William Kelly, who passed away Thursday night. He was #mubb chaplain for over 30 years and service to MU began in 1961. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/rC1tHpk31Y — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) April 17, 2020