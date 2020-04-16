Memorial held after 3rd nun at Our Lady of Angels convent dies from COVID-19

GREENFIELD — One local convent is suffering so much loss due to the coronavirus. Three sisters living at Our Lady of the Angels convent have now passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

A memorial Mass was held in St. Joseph Chapel in Milwaukee on Thursday — remembering the life of Sister Marie June Skender.

The 83-year-old died earlier this month from complications due COVID-19.

“The community at Our Lady of the Angels will certainly miss the bright eyes and beautiful smile of Sister Marie June,” said Sister Patricia Baier.

Because of the coronavirus, only sisters who served as liturgical ministers and the priest could take part in the Mass.

They talked about Sister Marie June’s Croatian background, her love for music and dance, and her smile.

“The fact that people recognized her smile on her face was just another example of that inner being given voice,” she said.

Sister Marie June was part of the School Sisters of St. Francis for 67 years – living at Our Lady of the Angels Convent in Greenfield since 2016.

A graduate of Alverno College, she served as a school teacher, parish and school musician and pastoral care minister.

“Whether it was teaching, pastoral care, directing religious education or interpreting music, it was always done in a beautiful manner,” she said.

Sister Marie June is one of three residents there who has died from COVID-19. Sister Mary Regine Collins and Sister Mary Francele also passed.