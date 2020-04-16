× Milwaukee Public Schools close for remainder of 2019-20 school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will remain closed for the 2019–2020 school year, following a decision by Governor Tony Evers to extend ‘Safer at Home’ orders on Thursday, April 16.

“Our priority remains focused on the health and safety of all students, families, and staff,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We will continue to serve and educate our students through our online platform while adhering to the guidance of our state leaders and health officials.”

Milwaukee Public Schools has already started the process of distributing Chromebooks to students and providing new enrichment materials at our Stop, Grab, and Go sites throughout the city.

MPS will continue to serve meals at those sites for the remainder of the school year.

Dates of device distribution are below. School staff will work with families to determine a time for pick up.

· April 16 & 17 for high school students

· April 20 for middle school students

· April 22, 23 & 24 for elementary school students

On Tuesday, the district launched its Online Learning Resources for students and families to continue learning remotely. MPS is providing new online learning opportunities to reinforce academic skills, minimize instructional loss, and provide routine to help students stay engaged and connected. Educators and staff are currently supporting students with online learning and reviewing grades to ensure they meet academic proficiency and complete graduation requirements.

For all information currently available, please visit the MPS COVID-19 Updates page. The Frequently Asked Questions document and other items will provide answers to many questions.