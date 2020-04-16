MPD seeks suspects involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 near 27th and Lisbon

LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near 27th and Lisbon on Thursday morning, April 16.

Officials say shortly before 11:30 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light and crashed with another vehicle. The people in the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man in the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital — and are both listed in stable condition.

Milwaukee police are seeking the unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

