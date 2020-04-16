Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup

Posted 9:48 am, April 16, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Keeping your kids with a science experiment. All you need is ketchup, some salt, a penny, and you can see a chemical reaction in action. Dr. Koco from Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

