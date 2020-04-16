MILWAUKEE -- Keeping your kids with a science experiment. All you need is ketchup, some salt, a penny, and you can see a chemical reaction in action. Dr. Koco from Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
Mad Science experiments to teach your kids at home
-
Did you know there’s a science lesson hiding in your kitchen cupboards?
-
Shining a light on learning: Some bright experiments kids can do at home
-
-
It’s all around us: Some easy experiments in air pressure that your kids will enjoy
-
Burger King shows you how to make a Whopper at home
-
At-home curriculum: Ever wonder why parachutes are shaped the way they are?
-
Pray and wash: Religion joins with science amid virus crisis
-
April 7
-
-
‘It was his dream:’ Daredevil ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes died while trying to launch homemade rocket
-
February 28
-
‘Coronavirus party’ in Kentucky results in 1 testing positive: ‘Makes me mad’