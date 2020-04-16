Open Record Special Edition: Exposing an outbreak

CUDAHY — Less than 24 hours after a FOX6 investigation exposed growing concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak in Cudahy, the Patrick Cudahy plant announces it’s closing for two weeks. The Cudahy Health Department confirmed 28 positive cases at the plant, which is up from nine last week. During that closure, the company says “a rigorous deep cleaning and sanitation” will happen in an effort to protect workers.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explain why FOX6 filed an open records request with the Cudahy Health Department in the first place. Polcyn goes into what he found out, roadblocks he ran into, and what Patrick Cudahy’s parent company, Smithfield Foods, had to say about the outbreak.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

