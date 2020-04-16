Panel OKs furloughs for University of Wisconsin System

MADISON — A University of Wisconsin System regents committee has authorized employee furloughs as campuses grapple with the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

The regents’ executive committee voted unanimously Thursday to let system President Ray Cross develop plans for system institutions and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to develop a plan for the flagship campus.

Regents President Andrew Petersen said furloughs will likely be implemented on a rolling basis across groups of schools.

Cross said after the vote that he’s already drafted a plan and would submit it soon. He said UW-Madison’s plan is coming later. He didn’t say when.