Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others injured, including a 14-year-old girl, following a triple shooting early Thursday morning, April 16 in Milwaukee. It happened around 12:10 a.m. near 29th and Bobolink.

Upon arrival, officers located three shooting victims. A 23-year old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year old Milwaukee woman and a 14-year old girl sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds. The surviving victims were transported to local hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone having information in regards to this incident is urged to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.