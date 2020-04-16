LIVE: President Trump, White House officials provide daily briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police looking for suspect in Racine shooting that left 1 injured

Posted 4:24 pm, April 16, 2020, by

RACINE — Police were called to the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue for the report of a shooting on Wednesday, April 15 around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or through Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.