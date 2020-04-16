× Police looking for suspect in Racine shooting that left 1 injured

RACINE — Police were called to the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue for the report of a shooting on Wednesday, April 15 around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or through Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.