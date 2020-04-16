‘Squash this thing:’ Milwaukee leaders discuss Gov. Evers’ extended Safer at Home order

MILWAUKEE — While COVID-19 cases aren’t doubling daily, it’s now about every eight days. Cases are still on the rise.

Gov. Tony Evers and health experts say testing isn’t where it needs to be to safely turn the dial back up on the economy, but Evers’ order didn’t come without pushback from Republicans.

With businesses shuttered and record unemployment because of the pandemic, Gov. Evers said getting the state going is a top priority.

“I know a lot of folks are concerned about the effects this will have on workers and businesses across our state, and believe me, no one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers’ revised order means there are loosenings of restrictions starting April 24.

Curb-side pickup for public libraries and arts and crafts stores for materials for PPE making, and depending on the municipality or business, golf courses may open, but clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed and social distancing must be maintained.

Gov. Evers joined governors from six other midwest states to coordinate the re-opening of their economies.

“We are seeing an apparent trend over a few days of increasing numbers of cases, the last three days,” said Dr. Ben Weston, the medical director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

Health experts say the solution to easing restrictions and re-opening the economy sooner is time — gained by the stay at home order — plus exponential increases in testing.

“While this doesn’t mean we can never pull back on social distancing, it does mean that it must be measured and prepared for what is to come,” Weston said.

The data to back up loosening restrictions — especially decreasing COVID-19 cases over several weeks and widespread testing — just isn’t there.

“The best way for us to get back to normalcy is to squash this thing as much as we can,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “If we take our foot off the accelerator too soon, my fear is all we are doing is permitting a return of this, with a vengeance.”

A vengeance that has already claimed nearly 200 people in the state.

Several Republican lawmakers in the state criticized Gov. Evers’ extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order.

Assembly Leader Robin Vos threatened to pursue legal and legislative options, saying the order goes too far.