Starbucks eyes store re-openings as coronavirus fight shows progress

SEATTLE — Starbucks is exploring plans to re-open its U.S. stores after weeks of limited service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to employees on Thursday, April 16, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnsons aid the coffeehouse chain has moved to a “monitor and adapt” phase of its response to the pandemic.

Federal and state authorities are conducting continued discussions about when and how to restart the nation’s economy. Starbucks stores will ramp up operations on a case-by-case basis according to guidance from local public health officials. Company executives will use four factors to determine how to proceed with store re-openings:

The outbreak’s status in the local community

Guidance from public health officials

Community sentiment

The store’s readiness to return to normal operations

Some Starbucks stores will continue to operate as drive-thru-only locations, while others will resume contactless pickup services and in-store “to go ” orders.

Johnson noted that the company is also using digital tools to assist its field officials in the decision-making process, including government data on pandemic trends in specific regions.