Video shows hundreds of Disney buses parked at Magic Kingdom as theme parks remain closed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 13) — Visitors at Walt Disney World are used to seeing Disney buses throughout the resort area — but they’re definitely not used to seeing them all in one spot.

Brian Evans recorded video as he drove past the parking lot for the Transportation and Ticket Center at the Magic Kingdom on Sunday.

His video shows row after row of Disney’s buses in the parking lot — taking up spaces normally used by thousands of tourists each day.

Disney closed all of its properties in Florida and California back in mid-March, later extending the closures “until further notice” to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said.

While the parks remain closed, Disney has been sharing some of its most popular recipes, including its Dole Whip, churro bites, and signature grilled cheese.