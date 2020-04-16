× We Energies warns customers of utility scam calls hitting Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is alerting customers to an increase in utility scam calls hitting the Milwaukee area.

A news release says scammers are calling customers saying they are from We Energies. They claim customers have to pay for a new meter or risk having their service cut off. The scammers ask for a pre-paid debit card or credit card number over the phone. But officials say do not be fooled.

Some things you should know:

We Energies is not making these calls.

We Energies does not solicit payments for any services in a threatening manner.

We Energies is not disconnecting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you think a scammer is targeting you, you are urged to call We Energies at 800-242-9137. If you fall victim to a scam, report the theft to your local police.