We Energies warns customers of utility scam calls hitting Milwaukee area
MILWAUKEE — We Energies is alerting customers to an increase in utility scam calls hitting the Milwaukee area.
A news release says scammers are calling customers saying they are from We Energies. They claim customers have to pay for a new meter or risk having their service cut off. The scammers ask for a pre-paid debit card or credit card number over the phone. But officials say do not be fooled.
Some things you should know:
- We Energies is not making these calls.
- We Energies does not solicit payments for any services in a threatening manner.
- We Energies is not disconnecting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you think a scammer is targeting you, you are urged to call We Energies at 800-242-9137. If you fall victim to a scam, report the theft to your local police.
