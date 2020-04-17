× Bucks-branded face masks now for sale, proceeds benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks face coverings are available now for fans to purchase at shop.bucks.com. The face coverings come in packs of three with each one featuring a unique Bucks-branded design and cost $24.99 for the set. The masks are available in both adult and youth sizes.

All proceeds from the sale of the face coverings will go directly to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The Bucks-branded face coverings come as part of the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics announcement on Friday, April 17 that league-branded and team-specific face coverings would be made available. It follows the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The use of cloth face coverings is not intended to replace other recommended measures to limit the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face.

Bucks face coverings are currently presale only and are expected to ship by mid-May. To purchase, visit shop.bucks.com.