Busch offering free beer for a year to couples with weddings postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has uprooted nearly every aspect of day-to-day life for millions across the U.S.

With bans on large gatherings in the interest of social distancing to curb the virus’ spread, events such as weddings have been postponed and canceled. So, one of the nation’s largest producers of beer is stepping in with a wedding gift to soften the loss.

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR. Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020

Busch is offering couples free beer for a year if their wedding ceremony was put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. Couples can submit a photo and story to enter the contest for a chance to win.

The contest is open until May 1, and interested couples enter through social media posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia — except New York and Florida — age 21 or older. For full contest rules, CLICK HERE.