Dog owner’s attempt at grooming pup during isolation a complete fail: ‘Wait until the professionals are back’

With the coronavirus lockdown forcing non-essential businesses like salons and gyms to close, many people have taken matters into their own hands to replicate the experience from home.

And what many people are learning is what may seem simple and easy is harder than it looks– like cutting a dog’s hair.

Hermione Olivia from Sydney, Australia tried to brave it out and give her Pomerania a much needed trim and it’s safe to say it was haircut fail.

Olivia shared before and after pictures of the pup’s makeover on Instagram with the caption:

“Take it from Mash and wait until the professionals are back.”

The first picture shows a fluffy good boy looking right into the camera.

But the second picture is an almost unrecognizable Mash who appears to be completely unamused.

Some people have said he resembles a mini alpaca, others have called said he looks more like a kangaroo.

One thing is for sure, he is still precious and an braver good brave boy than before.

Thankfully, hair grows back!