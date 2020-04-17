How the ‘Safer at Home’ extension is affecting schools in our area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- High schools like the Milwaukee School of Languages are providing resources and devices today for those in need of technical support. This district, like so many others in our area are supporting students in different ways as we navigate learning at home.

Donning a mask and gloves, Dr. Juan Baez is one of the few people actually inside a school right now.

"That's why I have my gear trying to be safe practice social distancing so we definitely have a system parents sign up for," Baez said.

The principal at Milwaukee School of Languages is passing out Chromebooks in an effort to keep students on their learning path.

"Over the last month, we had a number of teachers engage students in more self-directed and online learning opportunities related to where AP math word languages."

For many districts, the goal is to keep all students engaged and connected.

"Five days a week we are online with students and so far I know there are some challenges and I've heard some frustrations but I've also heard a lot of positives as well to how it's going," Todd Gray said.

Gray is the superintendent of the Waukesha School District. He says the plan of how long things will continue this way are still being ironed out.

"We will continue to instruct kids we may revise the school year end date that is not for certain at this point."

While the state has waived the hours requirement, decisions around the school calendar and last day for the school year are currently being determined by local school boards.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says school boards are also in the process of determining course grades and class promotions. The superintendent of MPS says educators and staff are reviewing grades to ensure they meet academic proficiency and complete graduation requirements.