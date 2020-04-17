HS senior’s solo won’t be heard at spring pops show, instead she shares it on Facebook

SUSSEX — A lot of high school seniors are not going to be able to celebrate those moments that make the last year of high school something special. That’s exactly what prompted 18-year-old Jadyn Grana to act.

Grana was set to sing “This Time” (from the hit FOX show “Glee”) in the pops show this spring at Hamilton High School in Sussex. But COVID-19 and the “Safer at Home” order shut that all down.

Instead, Grana posted her solo to Facebook.

Grana tells FOX6 News this sudden end to the school year is bittersweet. But she is looking forward to attending the University of Arizona in the fall.

Congrats, Jadyn!