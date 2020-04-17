× Report: Professional gamblers could be eligible for unemployment benefits under CARES Act

LAS VEGAS — Nevada-based, full-time professional gamblers could be eligible for unemployment benefits after losing their opportunity to work as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much like the majority of states nationwide, Nevada is shut down except for essential businesses. That has left casinos in the state closed through at least April 30.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the extended closure of casinos means that gamblers could now be eligible to collect unemployment benefits because they have effectively lost their ability to go to work.

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Traning and Rehabilitation says such professionals workers could be classified as self-employed or independent contractors “during this unprecedented time and under the CARES Act.”

The CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, includes a stipulation that limits unemployment benefits to those who are unable to work remotely or, in this case, those who are unable to gamble on the internet or from home.

An economist told MarketWatch that he thinks professional gamblers have a shot at being able to collect benefits if they can show that their primary method of earning cannot be made up through tele-working or playing online