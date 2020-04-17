‘Some sort of celebration for them:’ Menomonee Falls HS seniors pick up graduation gear to lift spirits

MENOMONEE FALLS — For these Menomonee Falls High School seniors, Friday was the first time back at school in weeks.

“I really miss everyone, to be honest,” Senior Pang Ying said.

And while it was spent in the car, the few minutes there were special.

“We’re going through a lot right now so I like how they’re taking time out of this and doing this for us,” Ying said.

School administrators celebrated seniors with a drive-up cap and gown distribution on Friday, April 17.

They missed out on so much already and so we just felt like if we could do some sort of celebration for them,” said Lisa Kiefer, senior class advisor.

School staff takes the student’s IDs – then delivers their cap and gown and yard signs.

“They’re staying in their vehicle, we’re maintaining good proper distancing but still getting the materials to them,” said Kiefer.

The goal is to bring a smile to the seniors’ faces…

“It’s all just so, like confusing,” Adam Dunn said.

As many have a hard time dealing with the impact COVID-19 has on their last moments in high school.

“We were ready for like this to be our last little time together before college and everyone separates,” Dunn said.

“I’m actually really sad about it because it’s my last year too,” Ying said.

But Friday brings hope to the graduates that they’ll still get their moment to celebrate.

Graduation is scheduled for June 12th, but that could change. School staff says they hope to have a ceremony at some point if graduation is canceled.