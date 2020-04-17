Pedestrians walk past a quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on April 17, 2020. - Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 3.1 percent on April 17 as investors welcomed a pledge by President Donald Trump to press ahead with reopening the US economy. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
Stocks up on Wall Street, worldwide on coronavirus progress hopes
NEW YORK — A worldwide rally is sweeping markets Friday as investors latch onto strands of hope about the fight against the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in early trading, following 3% jumps in Europe and gains of almost as much in Asia.
The rally came despite a report showing China’s economy had its worst quarter since 1979 and other scary data about the spread of the virus.
If the early rise holds, the S&P 500 could close out back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since the sell-off began in February on worries about the virus.