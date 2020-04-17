Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Stocks up on Wall Street, worldwide on coronavirus progress hopes

Posted 10:20 am, April 17, 2020, by

Pedestrians walk past a quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on April 17, 2020. - Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 3.1 percent on April 17 as investors welcomed a pledge by President Donald Trump to press ahead with reopening the US economy. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A worldwide rally is sweeping markets Friday as investors latch onto strands of hope about the fight against the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in early trading, following 3% jumps in Europe and gains of almost as much in Asia.

The rally came despite a report showing China’s economy had its worst quarter since 1979 and other scary data about the spread of the virus.

If the early rise holds, the S&P 500 could close out back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since the sell-off began in February on worries about the virus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.