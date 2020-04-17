× Stocks up on Wall Street, worldwide on coronavirus progress hopes

NEW YORK — A worldwide rally is sweeping markets Friday as investors latch onto strands of hope about the fight against the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in early trading, following 3% jumps in Europe and gains of almost as much in Asia.

The rally came despite a report showing China’s economy had its worst quarter since 1979 and other scary data about the spread of the virus.

If the early rise holds, the S&P 500 could close out back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since the sell-off began in February on worries about the virus.