That’s not right: Orangutan attempts to imitate zoo staff by putting on face mask

GDANSK, Poland -- An orangutan at a zoo in Poland is showing the world how not to wear a face mask while in public.

The adorable primate known as "Raja" struggled to mask on its face and decided to wear it over her shoulders instead.

Officials at the Gdansk Zoo said the orangutan loves to imitate the behavior of staff members and made several attempts to properly put the mask on its face. Staff at the zoo are currently required to wear masks while working as the country tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.