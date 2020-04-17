× Work on WIS 32 through Whitefish Bay set to begin on Monday, April 20

WHITEFISH BAY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin work on a safety improvement project on Monday, April 20.

Work will take place at various locations between Oakland Avenue and North Shore Drive. The project is expected to be complete in late Summer 2020.

The 1.8-mile project will include the various improvements including:

Asphalt pavement

High friction surface treatment

Curb &Gutter

Sidewalk

Beam guard

Signing pavement marking

Rapid reflective flashing beacons