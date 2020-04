Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A drive-up food distribution is happening at Greater New Birth Church in Milwaukee Saturday morning.

Working with Feeding America, over 1,000 bags of groceries for families were packed following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of those receiving help.

Anyone who is in need of food assistance this morning is asked to enter the drive-up at the Fond du Lac Avenue entrance.

