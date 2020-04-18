Greater New Birth Church, Feeding America partner for drive-up food distribution in midst of pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dozens of cars lined up for blocks on Saturday, April 18 for a massive drive-up food distribution at Greater New Birth Church in Milwaukee.

"We see cars on top of cars on top of cars so that we can practice safe distribution of this food today," Rayna Andrews of Feeding America said.

For several years, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has partnered with the church to distribute food. This year, the need was even greater in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're hoping to feed at least 800 families in this go-round," Pastor Jessie Griffin of Greater New Birth said.

Feeding America donated more than 100,000 pounds of food -- approximately 30 pounds of food per family. It amounts to roughly two weeks' worth of food. As volunteers passed out the groceries, they also practiced safety measures.

"We have volunteers practicing at least six-feet distancing, we have people who stay in their cars, everyone here has a mask," Andrews said.

Organizers said, because of COVID-19, some people are having a harder time putting food on the table. That's why this drive-up pantry was open to anyone in need.

"North, south, east and west, it doesn't matter what your zip code is, just come and get some food for your family," Griffin said.

Church volunteers hope to distribute more food within 30 days. If you or someone you know is in need of food in the meantime, call 211. There you can be connected with services that provide essential needs, such as food, across the U.S.