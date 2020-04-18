‘It was a surprise:’ Muskego couple holds social-distancing wedding on front lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- As if the coronavirus couldn't throw another surprise toward one Muskego couple, it did.

Tim Gbur and new bride Kalee planned their April 18 wedding for months. Plans changed as a result of the pandemic, so they opted to hold their wedding on the front lawn.

"It was a surprise," Tim said. "The whole family, neighbors, friends everybody. I just want to thank everybody for doing what they did to make this day a special day for us."

They planned for only immediate family to attend, but got another surprise. Their loved ones showed up -- keeping their social distance from one another -- so they could be a part of the big day.