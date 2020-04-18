‘It’s about these folks:’ People signing Florida pastor’s fence to show appreciation for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEESBURG, Fla. -- A pastor in Florida is using his fence to share a message during the coronavirus pandemic. With a coat of paint, some markers and creativity, something beautiful came together for first responders.

Silhouettes of first responders like police officers, medical professionals and military members are painted on Greg Wilmore's fence. The pastor painted them about two years ago to show appreciation.

Wilmore's neighbor Jeffrey Motz, a Navy veteran, added his name.

"It's good to note that it's been up for a couple years," Motz said. "It's not just a new thing with what's going on now. He showed his appreciation far before this pandemic started."

The fence is open for all to sign.

"I keep markers at my front door, outside the door," said Wilmore. "People can come by and sign. I've had people sign in the middle of the night.

Since social distancing started, Wilmore has added names for those who can't get to the fence, saying the meaning behind the fence is more important now than ever.

"It's not about me or my fence. It's about these folks," Wilmore said.

Wilmore wants many more people to write their name or a loves one's name to continue the display of appreciation.