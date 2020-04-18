Self-driving robots keep deliveries moving for some businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- As the nation fights against the coronavirus pandemic, companies continue to find ways to deliver items to customers while maintaining social distancing.

In Washington D.C., some companies are turning to robots -- some of which are self-driving -- to deliver groceries.

The self-driving delivery-robot was created by Starship Technologies. The advanced devices can travel within a four-mile radius of their starting location, and its entire journey and location can be monitored on a smartphone. Many small businesses are using the robots -- including Broad Branch Market in Washington D.C. -- during the pandemic.

"Well I think it's a sign of things to come, but at the same time somebody has to put the bags into the robot and when the robot arrives or when I get home with my stuff probably we are going to wipe it off with a Clorox solution," said Tracy Stannard, Broad Branch Market co-owner.

