2 seriously injured in crash near Erie and N. 10th in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Police are investigating a crash that left two severely injured near Erie Avenue and N. 10th Street in Sheboygan around 11 p.m. Saturday night, April 18.

A preliminary investigation found there was a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old Sheboygan male, stopped at the red light on Erie Ave at N 10th St. While stopped for the red light, the SUV was struck by a passenger car, driven by a 16-year-old male from Kohler.

Both drivers were treated on scene and transported to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheboygan Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.