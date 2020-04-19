Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
53°
53°
Low
36°
High
54°
Mon
39°
56°
Tue
37°
58°
Wed
39°
58°
See complete forecast
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic
April 19, 2020
Posted 7:36 am, April 19, 2020, by
Kaitlyn Herzog
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who's turning six years old on April 19, 2020
Popular
Wisconsin Republicans to challenge extension of ‘Safer at Home’ order; interest in rally explodes
Company looking to pay 5 people $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter movie
‘Enough is enough:’ Organizers expect up to 3K at Capitol protest, demanding Gov. Evers reopen
Gov. Evers directs DHS to extend ‘Safer at Home’ to May 26
Latest News
200+ COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 4K+ positive cases, 43K+ negative
Sports leagues seek return to play but with no guarantees
April 19, 2020
When to ease lockdowns? Nations offer wide mix of solutions
Look Who's 6
April 13, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 12, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 18, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 11, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 5, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 4, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 28, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 22, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 29, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 23, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 21, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.