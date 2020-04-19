MPS expands its Stop, Grab and Go locations for school material, meal pick up

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Sunday, April 19 that it will expand its Stop, Grab and Go locations to include five more sites for parents to pick up materials for the rest of the semester and grab meals for children so no child goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

MPS will operate Stop, Grab and Go pick up locations each weekday through the end of the 2019-2020 school year. This comes after Governor Tony Evers extended Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order to May 26th, closing all K-12 schools in the state for the remainder of the school year.

In addition, MPS will continue its distribution of Chromebooks to students this week after launching its Online Learning Resources platform for students and families to learn remotely.

New School Site

Metcalfe School — 3400 W. North Ave.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Food Truck Sites

Bruce School — 6453 N. 89th St.

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Fletcher Elementary — 9500 W. Allyn St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Holmes School — 2463 N. Buffum St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Maple Tree School — 6644 N. 107th St.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

“We have identified a need for additional sites to make sure that all our students and families have access to the resources we are providing during this pandemic,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said. “With direction from state leaders and health officials, we will continue to serve nutritious meals at these sites and educate our students through virtual learning.”

For all information currently available, please visit the MPS COVID-19 Updates page. The Frequently Asked Questions document and other items will provide answers to many questions.