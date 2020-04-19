Officials in Watertown seek ‘COVID positive patient’ who left care facility

Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
WATERTOWN — Officials in Watertown on Sunday, April 19 asked for help locating a man who tested positive for the coronavirus, who “voluntarily left a care facility in Watertown.”

He was last seen near the Highway 16 Frontage Road area.

He is a white man, age 35, standing 5’11″ tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair, some facial hair and gray thin-framed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt and jeans.

The patient does have a cognitive disability. Officials said he may approach you for money.

If you see this person, please do not approach him. Call 920-261-6660 immediately.

