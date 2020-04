× Police looking for suspect in shooting near 21st and North

MILWAUKEE — Police officers responded to a shooting near N. 21st Street and North Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

The victim sustained a graze wound and is recovering, according to police.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone having information please contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.