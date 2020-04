Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- From brown bears to white tigers, the family can still experience the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary during 'Safer at Home' orders.

You can tour the zoo by car from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car being let in at 4 p.m.

For more information, check out their website.

