‘We’ve done well over 3,000:’ Combat Corner transitions to mask production amid COVID-19

MENOMONEE FALLS — Usually cranking out equipment for martial arts, Combat Corner in Menomonee Falls has joined the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m back there cutting these masks, and sewing these masks, and working in a production unit with these guys to keep them on track because people need these things,” said Dan LaSavage, owner.

With normal business grinding to a halt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, LaSavage wanted to keep his open for employees in need of a paycheck, and the public, in need of protection.

“We sell to gyms and schools throughout the country, and their doors are closed,” said LaSavage. “We have the capabilities to do masks here. We already cut and sew products. It was a somewhat easy transition.”

One that LaSavage said started after realizing what his mother was going through — working at a health care facility.

“They didn’t have masks,” he said.

Not able to replicate N95 or surgical masks, LaSavage wanted to find a way to protect her and others, so he’s helping mass-produce the coverings.

“These masks actually start out as a raw piece of fabric,” said LaSavage. “We do use a polyester material. It’s very tightly woven. It does help creating that barrier between yourself and that person. We use a fusible in the middle, so it’s done in four layers. We’ve done well over 3,000, at this point.”

LaSavage said with a large portion donated, they’re now accessible for those who need them in the community.

“We are just trying to get them out as fast as they can,” he said.