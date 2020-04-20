× 1 in custody for suspected OWI following 3-vehicle crash involving MPD squad

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Sunday night, April 19 for suspected OWI following a three-vehicle crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad.

It happened near 60th and Silver Spring around 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect struck a Milwaukee Police Department squad, causing a three car collision.

The officer, a 18-year veteran, was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victims in the third automobile did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody for suspected operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.