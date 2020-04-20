22-year-old Malik Hale charged with attempted homicide in Racine shooting

LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide daily update on the coronanvirus pandemic
RACINE –Malik Hale, 22, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon — a repeat offense — following a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday, April 15 in Racine.

Malik Hale

Hale is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a complaint.

These charges come after police were called to the area of 11th Street and Grand Avenue for the report of a shooting on Wednesday, April 15 around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was then transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Allegedly, the victim had hit a child earlier in the day. Hale confronted him about it as the victim was in his car. Hale punched the victim while he was still in the car, then pulled him out of the vehicle. The victim ran off and that is when Hale shot at the victim, according to the complaint.

Hale had previously been convicted of battery by prisoner in 2014.

Bail was set at $50,000 and he’s due back in court June 18.

