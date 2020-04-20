× 26-year-old Racine man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in his SUV, PBT registered .219

RACINE — A 26-year-old Racine man faces criminal charges for allegedly driving drunk with kids in his vehicle. The accused is David Riggins.

Riggins is charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – 5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint against Riggins says an officer was on patrol on N. Green Bay Road in the Village of Caledonia on Thursday, April 16 — and conducted a traffic stop of an SUV. While approaching the vehicle, the officer “observed the operator of the vehicle change places with an occupant of the vehicle. The operator was now in the back passenger seat of the vehicle.” The operator was identified as Riggins.

The complaint says Riggins “denied being the operator of the vehicle,” and instead stated he allowed his 12-year-old cousin “to operate the vehicle.” Riggins also had a 9-year-old occupant in the SUV.

While speaking with Riggins, the complaint says the officer “detected a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle. He also observed Riggins’ eyes to be glassy and bloodshot and his speech to be slurred.”

The complaint says Riggins agreed to a preliminary breath test (PBT) “which showed a reading of 0.219” — or nearly three times the legal limit.

The complaint says the officer spoke with the boy who ended up in the driver’s seat and asked if he was driving. The boy stated, “I know how to drive.” But he also stated, “he was not driving and said when the vehicle was being pulled over Riggins told him to switch seats and (the boy) did what he was told to do.”

Riggins made his initial appearance in court on Monday, April 20. Cash bond was set at $1,000. Riggins is due back in court on June 17.