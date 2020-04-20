× Cousins Subs, Summerfest, Disrupt Idea Co. launch campaign to feed Aurora Health Care frontline workers

MILWAUKEE –Cousins Subs, Summerfest, and Disrupt Idea Co. announced Monday, April 20 a new initiative to feed frontline health care workers at Aurora Health Care.

From April 20-26, the public is encouraged to make a donation to provide subs for frontline healthcare workers. Every dollar raised will be used to purchase discounted subs from Cousins Subs, through its Make It Better Foundation, to team members on the front lines of the COVID-19 health crisis.

To make a donation visit cousinssubs.com/cousinscares .

To kick off the campaign, Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, will personally donate money to purchase 100 subs and Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs, and her husband John Palmert, Director of Franchise Sales at Cousins Subs, are personally donating $1,000 dollars.

During the week of April 27, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation will use campaign dollars to purchase subs, at a 25 percent discount, and deliver them to frontline healthcare heroes at Aurora Health Care.

“We are all inspired by the bravery of frontline workers during this challenging time and are grateful for their commitment to the health and safety of our communities,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We are also grateful that our partner Cousins Subs has offered a way that we can all demonstrate our appreciation. Let’s make it a delicious and healthy success!”