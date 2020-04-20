× COVID-19 test negative for former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane

MILWAUKEE — Eugene Kane, 63, a former columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who was found dead in his apartment on Thursday, April 16, tested negative for COVID-19.

Kane was found deceased during a welfare check by police. The medical examiner’s report says nothing appeared suspicious or out of order in the residence.

George Stanley, editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, shared this statement with FOX6 News:

“Eugene was a passionate journalist and wonderful writer who cared deeply about justice. As a columnist, he encouraged the people of Milwaukee and America to listen to our better angels, to confront our failures and to not surrender to accepting racial injustices and inequities. He urged us all, including himself, to be better.”