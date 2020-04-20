‘Debate is becoming partisan:’ Dem, GOP pundits call for public talks on plans to reopen economy

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men at opposite ends of the political spectrum are working together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and calling on lawmakers to do the same. Democrat Dan Adams and Republican Brian Fraley aren’t the first to call on Democrats and Republicans to work together, but they are the first to call on Governor Tony Evers and the state’s Republican leaders to negotiate publicly.

“We occupy the direct ends of the spectrum,” said Adams.

But these pundits have turned their criticism of each other’s party into a united front.

“We are getting to a dangerous point where debate over how to react to the coronavirus is becoming partisan,” said Fraley.

Adams and Fraley wrote a letter together and posted it online after Governor Evers on Thursday, April 16 directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the ‘Safer at Home’ order from April 24 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 — or until a superseding order is issued.

The order was originally scheduled to run through April 24, and the extension caused outrage among some members of the public and GOP leaders who said they’re considering legal and legislative action. Adams and Fraley said that’s a mistake.

“This isn’t the time for lawyers,” said Adams. “It’s the time for leaders.”

Adams and Fraley would not weigh in on when the “Safer at Home” order should end, but said they believe the plan to reopen the economy should be bipartisan, and negotiations between Governor Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature should be public, live streamed and televised.

“We put those disagreements out there in the open via a broadcast negotiation so that all citizens would know where the parties are coming from,” said Adams.

It’s a big ask, but one these political rivals said must be done to ensure people and businesses abide by the plan.

“We need buy in from the right, the left and the people who don’t care about politics,” said Fraley. “The only way that happens is if the final answer is built in a bipartisan level together from the ground up.”

Adams and Fraley said Monday, April 20 they had not received a response from the governor or legislative leaders, and neither has FOX6 News.