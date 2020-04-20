Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
E-learning tip: Home economics is about to make a comeback!

MILWAUKEE -- Home economics is about to make a comeback! Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about school and learning. Sometimes learning can come in the form of asking your child to help around the house.

