Education and entertainment: Oceans of Fun is a family-friendly show that appeals to all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Oceans of Fun is a family-friendly show that appeals to all ages. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting an inside look at what it takes to care for sea lions that are unable to survive in the wild.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Oceans of Fun (website)

Ocean Connections is a professional, registered, 501(c)3 non-profit organization organization committed to inspiring conservation awareness and public action for our world's ocean through education. Dedicated to the field of marine mammal science and education, it is our goal to provide the best possible environment, training and care for our marine animals with the focus of educating the public about marine life, environmental protection and conservation. Located within the Milwaukee County Zoo, Ocean Connections provides a variety of opportunities for you to meet our animals up close and personal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ocean Connections is committed to community outreach and education. Our goal is to promote stewardship and respect for the natural world through our interactive learning opportunities. Daily shows are offered from spring through fall which will allow you to enjoy our animals as they teach you about marine mammals in our world today. If you are interested in an interactive program, we have several to choose from. The opportunity to feed, play with and interact personally with these magnificent animals is available in a variety of interactive programs. Choose the one that is right for you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video